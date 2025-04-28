Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 215 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $182.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

