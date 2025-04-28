Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in ASML by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ASML by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 81,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $677.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.65. The company has a market cap of $266.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.48%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

