CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,370,000 after buying an additional 316,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,074 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,798,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $72.21 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

