Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $208.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

