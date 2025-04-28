Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601,537 shares during the quarter. Cinemark comprises 3.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 4.03% of Cinemark worth $152,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Cinemark by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $29.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

