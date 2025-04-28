China Vanke (CHVKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect China Vanke to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $52.07 billion for the quarter.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of CHVKF stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

