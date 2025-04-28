Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,314,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,391,000 after buying an additional 30,906 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $138.69 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $244.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.