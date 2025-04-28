CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.
CareCloud Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CCLDO opened at $18.24 on Monday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.
About CareCloud
