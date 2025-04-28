Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

