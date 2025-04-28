Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOO stock opened at $506.11 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.96 and a 200 day moving average of $534.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.