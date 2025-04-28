Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
VOO stock opened at $506.11 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.96 and a 200 day moving average of $534.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- PepsiCo’s Stock Price is Disconnected From Reality: Time to Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Gold Miners Ready for Breakout Amid Record High Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.