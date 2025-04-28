Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 844 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

