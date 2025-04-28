Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $96.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.37.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

