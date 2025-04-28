Capital Analysts LLC Buys 4,488 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,562,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 88,756 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 667,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 949,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 61,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

