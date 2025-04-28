Candlestick Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,893 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Maplebear worth $40,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CART. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $338,332.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,646,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,491,321.60. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.6 %

CART stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maplebear



Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

