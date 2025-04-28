Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $48.75 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises 1.1% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $48,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,782,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,041,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,638,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.26.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $621.16 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $280.37 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.40.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

