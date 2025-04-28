Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – April 28th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celsius, CSX, Diageo, and Cenovus Energy are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $71.97. 1,163,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,756. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,664,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.10. 413,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,382. Diageo has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $144.27. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. 2,718,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Featured Articles