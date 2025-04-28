California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,830 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,830 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $601,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,855 shares of company stock valued at $267,474,816. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,101.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $955.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $906.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $544.25 and a 1 year high of $1,106.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,072.12.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

