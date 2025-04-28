Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BPYPN stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

