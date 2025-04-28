Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BPYPN stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
