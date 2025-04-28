Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,866,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $682,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $53.33 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

