Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stake Lessened by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,492,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.83 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

