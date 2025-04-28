Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the March 31st total of 137,200 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

