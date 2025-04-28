Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 616.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 758,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,709,000 after buying an additional 122,526 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $139.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,760,529.79. This trade represents a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

