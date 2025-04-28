Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Bird Construction Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE BDT opened at C$20.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$17.52 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.61.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

