Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) is Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,061 shares during the period. Bioventus comprises 1.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $42,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Bioventus by 288.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 24.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,374 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $29,333.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,036.16. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $44,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,233.82. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $226,138 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BVS

Bioventus Stock Down 1.0 %

BVS stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.92. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bioventus Profile

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.