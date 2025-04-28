BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Up 150.4% in April

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the March 31st total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 26.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BioNexus Gene Lab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BioNexus Gene Lab stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Get BioNexus Gene Lab alerts:

About BioNexus Gene Lab

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.