BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Up 150.4% in April

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the March 31st total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 26.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BioNexus Gene Lab Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BioNexus Gene Lab stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.
About BioNexus Gene Lab
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioNexus Gene Lab
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- These 3 ETFs Let You Hold Real Gold Without the Vault
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Why Institutions Are Buying Super Micro Computer Stock Again
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.