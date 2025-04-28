Betterment LLC Purchases 13,565 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Betterment LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 240.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,401,000 after buying an additional 3,948,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,447,000 after buying an additional 2,172,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,301,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,835,000 after buying an additional 267,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after buying an additional 430,281 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

