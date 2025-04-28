Betterment LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 134,942 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 3,897.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,840,000.

Shares of CGHM opened at $24.53 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0798 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

