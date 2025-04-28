Betterment LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $56.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

