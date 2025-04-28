Betterment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,650 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,999,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 457,487 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

