Betterment LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $194.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

