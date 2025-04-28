Betterment LLC Buys 44,574 Shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW)

Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA ETHW opened at $12.96 on Monday. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58.

About Bitwise Ethereum ETF

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

