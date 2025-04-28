Best Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – April 27th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Saia, IonQ, American Airlines Group, Avantor, and Tempus AI are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 108,625,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,633,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $61.60.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $10.45. 264,295,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,918,849. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Saia (SAIA)

Saia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

SAIA traded down $108.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.63. 4,566,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,499. Saia has a 12-month low of $229.21 and a 12-month high of $624.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 27,604,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,109,517. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 2.50.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 65,084,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,666,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Avantor (AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Shares of AVTR traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 43,597,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,118,534. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. Avantor has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ:TEM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,979,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

