Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.1 %

TECH stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.71.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Techne

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This represents a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.