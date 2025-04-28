Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,209 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 15.9 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $81.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $81.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.