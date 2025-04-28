Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 116 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 120.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 242.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $530,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $165.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $857.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $133.21 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

