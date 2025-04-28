Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,646,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 583,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,257,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT opened at $85.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

