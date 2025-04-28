Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $2.15 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,084,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 499,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFCF stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.