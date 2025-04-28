Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:UMAR opened at $35.39 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $120.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.