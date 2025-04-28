Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 16,157 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,947,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 667,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,363,000 after purchasing an additional 409,695 shares during the period. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,043,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,482,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,007,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

