Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 503 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 141,167 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 343,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,498,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

BATS USMV opened at $90.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.