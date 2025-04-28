Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $11,163,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $199.16 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.83.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

