Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $163,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOCT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,479,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 Price Performance
NYSEARCA AOCT opened at $24.84 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.
About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026
