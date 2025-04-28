Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,524 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,524 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,619 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $12,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $146.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.48.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.22.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $122,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. The trade was a 11.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,032,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

