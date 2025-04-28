Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, InvesTrust bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,772,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $114.08 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average is $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

