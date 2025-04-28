Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

DIS stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. The firm has a market cap of $163.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

