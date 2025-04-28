Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 193.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,376 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $25,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $25.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.