Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $58.11 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $58,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

