Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $19.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.