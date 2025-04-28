Bank of Ireland Group plc (BKRIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKRIF opened at C$11.84 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of C$8.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.25.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.