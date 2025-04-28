Bank of Ireland Group plc (BKRIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BKRIF opened at C$11.84 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of C$8.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.25.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- PepsiCo’s Stock Price is Disconnected From Reality: Time to Buy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Gold Miners Ready for Breakout Amid Record High Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.