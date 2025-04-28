Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,985,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after buying an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 71,357.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,632,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,411,000 after buying an additional 8,620,699 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $301.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research boosted their price target on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

